H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) Price Target Increased to $32.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Free Report) had its price objective increased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a sell rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut H&R Block from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Barrington Research reiterated an outperform rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of H&R Block in a research report on Monday, August 7th.

Get H&R Block alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on H&R Block

H&R Block Stock Up 0.5 %

H&R Block stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.96. The stock had a trading volume of 1,930,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,629,186. H&R Block has a 12 month low of $28.83 and a 12 month high of $48.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a PE ratio of 11.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.67.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 15th. The company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.17. H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 191.27% and a net margin of 15.95%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.43 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that H&R Block will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

H&R Block Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 7th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This is an increase from H&R Block’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 6th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio is 32.49%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Richard A. Johnson acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.54 per share, for a total transaction of $295,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 68,729 shares in the company, valued at $2,030,254.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jeffrey J. Jones II sold 91,192 shares of H&R Block stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $3,465,296.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 812,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,861,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard A. Johnson acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.54 per share, for a total transaction of $295,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 68,729 shares in the company, valued at $2,030,254.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in H&R Block by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. EMC Capital Management raised its stake in H&R Block by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 8,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in H&R Block by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 42,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,797,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in H&R Block by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 10,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in H&R Block by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. 92.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About H&R Block

(Get Free Report)

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for H&R Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&R Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.