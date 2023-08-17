HST Ventures LLC Buys 40,939 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

HST Ventures LLC raised its stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 764.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 46,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 40,939 shares during the period. Intercontinental Exchange comprises 2.5% of HST Ventures LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. HST Ventures LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $4,828,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the first quarter worth about $25,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 187.6% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 374.6% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 35.1% in the first quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Performance

NYSE ICE traded down $0.19 during trading on Thursday, reaching $113.78. 706,703 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,431,147. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $113.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.87, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.94. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.60 and a fifty-two week high of $117.85.

Intercontinental Exchange Dividend Announcement

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.06. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 17.64%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.81%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total transaction of $55,260.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,025 shares in the company, valued at $1,771,083. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 85,461 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.89, for a total transaction of $9,220,387.29. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,188,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $128,182,490.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 500 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total value of $55,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,771,083. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 97,828 shares of company stock worth $10,590,134 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ICE shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Citigroup upgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $117.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.91.

About Intercontinental Exchange

(Free Report)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

