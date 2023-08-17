HST Ventures LLC Buys Shares of 30,873 CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

HST Ventures LLC acquired a new position in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 30,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,985,000. CarMax accounts for about 1.0% of HST Ventures LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of CarMax by 1.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,690,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,706,790,000 after purchasing an additional 303,973 shares in the last quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in CarMax by 0.7% during the first quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 7,339,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,159,000 after acquiring an additional 49,780 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of CarMax by 0.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,137,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,221,000 after acquiring an additional 40,047 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of CarMax during the 4th quarter valued at about $327,964,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of CarMax by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,757,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,515,000 after purchasing an additional 291,804 shares during the period.

Get CarMax alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KMX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Northcoast Research lowered shares of CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 12th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of CarMax in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on CarMax from $76.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of CarMax from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of CarMax from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.60.

CarMax Price Performance

Shares of CarMax stock traded down $2.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $82.77. 511,614 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,034,883. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 2.54. CarMax, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.10 and a 1-year high of $99.99. The company has a market cap of $13.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.71, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $82.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.80.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 23rd. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.49 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 1.64% and a return on equity of 7.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.56 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CarMax, Inc. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Jon G. Daniels sold 7,783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.25, for a total transaction of $663,500.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,006.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other CarMax news, CEO William D. Nash sold 170,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.57, for a total value of $14,090,240.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 177,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,629,752.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jon G. Daniels sold 7,783 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.25, for a total transaction of $663,500.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $130,006.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 304,993 shares of company stock valued at $25,375,428. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About CarMax

(Free Report)

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. It operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The company offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.