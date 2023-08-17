H&T Group (LON:HAT) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $437.08

H&T Group plc (LON:HAT – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 437.08 ($5.54) and traded as low as GBX 394 ($5.00). H&T Group shares last traded at GBX 400 ($5.07), with a volume of 60,335 shares.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of H&T Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th.

The company has a current ratio of 8.95, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.41. The firm has a market cap of £175.08 million, a PE ratio of 1,097.30 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 428 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 436.86.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 7th will be paid a GBX 6.50 ($0.08) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a yield of 1.62%. H&T Group’s payout ratio is presently 4,594.59%.

In other news, insider Simon Walker acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 444 ($5.63) per share, for a total transaction of £66,600 ($84,485.60). 5.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

H&T Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, primarily provides pawnbroking services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Pawnbroking, Gold Purchasing, Retail, Pawnbroking Scrap, Personal Loans, Foreign Exchange, and Other Services. The company offers personal loans; and gold purchasing, cheque cashing, unsecured lending, buyback, foreign exchange currency, and money wire transfer services, as well as engages in the retail of new and pre-owned jewelry and watches.

