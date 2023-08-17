HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Shares Acquired by Tredje AP fonden

Tredje AP fonden grew its stake in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,935 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the quarter. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $4,260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HUBS. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of HubSpot by 49.2% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 704 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in HubSpot during the first quarter worth about $1,385,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in HubSpot by 12.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 776 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new position in HubSpot during the first quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in HubSpot by 0.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 64,334 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,562,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on HUBS shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of HubSpot from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of HubSpot from $520.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $520.00 target price on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of HubSpot from $536.00 to $596.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of HubSpot from $603.00 to $604.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $502.67.

HUBS opened at $510.12 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $526.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $457.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.25. HubSpot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $245.03 and a 1 year high of $581.40.

In other HubSpot news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 406 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $203,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,013,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 406 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $203,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,013,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 2,384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.81, for a total transaction of $1,174,859.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,371 shares in the company, valued at $5,603,742.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,038 shares of company stock valued at $23,501,530 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

