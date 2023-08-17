Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) Shares Up 3.9%

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP – Get Free Report) shot up 3.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $6.10 and last traded at $6.10. 679,114 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 3,876,090 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.87.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on HPP. StockNews.com cut Hudson Pacific Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Hudson Pacific Properties from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Hudson Pacific Properties from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.89.

The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $855.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.98 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.28 and a 200-day moving average of $6.40.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th were given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 16th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.24%. Hudson Pacific Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently -81.97%.

Institutional Trading of Hudson Pacific Properties

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HPP. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 87.3% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,256 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 119.5% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,864 shares during the period. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, AXS Investments LLC bought a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.55% of the company’s stock.

About Hudson Pacific Properties

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE: HPP) is a real estate investment trust serving dynamic tech and media tenants in global epicenters for these synergistic, converging and secular growth industries. Hudson Pacific's unique and high-barrier tech and media focus leverages a full-service, end-to-end value creation platform forged through deep strategic relationships and niche expertise across identifying, acquiring, transforming and developing properties into world-class amenitized, collaborative and sustainable office and studio space.

