Human Investing LLC Makes New $200,000 Investment in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

Human Investing LLC acquired a new position in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,158 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BHP. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in BHP Group by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 18,125,252 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,149,322,000 after buying an additional 288,852 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in BHP Group by 119.7% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,338,797 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $798,672,000 after buying an additional 5,632,545 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in BHP Group by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,705,642 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $291,985,000 after buying an additional 61,012 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in BHP Group by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,737,267 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $231,900,000 after buying an additional 282,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in BHP Group by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,830,227 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $175,616,000 after purchasing an additional 123,446 shares in the last quarter. 6.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on BHP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Berenberg Bank downgraded BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Citigroup began coverage on BHP Group in a research note on Monday, April 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Liberum Capital upgraded BHP Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,512.00.

BHP Group stock opened at $56.84 on Thursday. BHP Group Limited has a fifty-two week low of $46.92 and a fifty-two week high of $71.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $60.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

