HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

HUYA (NYSE:HUYA – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. HUYA had a negative net margin of 4.92% and a negative return on equity of 2.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS.

HUYA Stock Down 3.4 %

Shares of HUYA opened at $2.54 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.65. HUYA has a fifty-two week low of $1.64 and a fifty-two week high of $6.49.

Get HUYA alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HSBC lowered their price target on HUYA from $3.80 to $3.30 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.28.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HUYA

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of HUYA in the third quarter worth about $44,000. EWA LLC purchased a new position in HUYA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its stake in HUYA by 64.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 22,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 8,753 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of HUYA in the 4th quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of HUYA by 48.7% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 27,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 9,052 shares during the period. 21.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About HUYA

(Get Free Report)

HUYA Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. The company's live streaming content also covers other entertainment content, such as talent shows, anime, outdoor activities, live chats, and other genres.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for HUYA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HUYA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.