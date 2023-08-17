HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

HUYA (NYSE:HUYA – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. HUYA had a negative return on equity of 2.57% and a negative net margin of 4.92%. HUYA’s revenue was down 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share.

HUYA Price Performance

NYSE:HUYA opened at $2.56 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.65. HUYA has a 1-year low of $1.64 and a 1-year high of $6.49.

Get HUYA alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HUYA

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in HUYA in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. EWA LLC acquired a new position in shares of HUYA during the 1st quarter worth $55,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its holdings in shares of HUYA by 64.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 22,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 8,753 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of HUYA during the 4th quarter worth $94,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of HUYA by 48.7% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 27,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 9,052 shares in the last quarter. 21.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HSBC decreased their price target on HUYA from $3.80 to $3.30 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.28.

Get Our Latest Research Report on HUYA

About HUYA

(Get Free Report)

HUYA Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. The company's live streaming content also covers other entertainment content, such as talent shows, anime, outdoor activities, live chats, and other genres.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for HUYA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HUYA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.