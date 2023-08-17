Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,530,000 shares, a decrease of 16.4% from the July 15th total of 4,220,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 734,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.8 days.

Hyatt Hotels Stock Performance

H remained flat at $114.81 during trading on Wednesday. 756,577 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 816,796. Hyatt Hotels has a 52-week low of $77.70 and a 52-week high of $127.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.04 billion, a PE ratio of 28.00, a PEG ratio of 21.41 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $116.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.91.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.01). Hyatt Hotels had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 6.88%. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Hyatt Hotels will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Hyatt Hotels Cuts Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 25th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 24th. Hyatt Hotels’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.63%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $136.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $113.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $113.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $126.00 to $123.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Susan D. Kronick sold 1,508 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.99, for a total transaction of $176,420.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 39,527 shares in the company, valued at $4,624,263.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 22.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hyatt Hotels

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the 2nd quarter valued at $752,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the 2nd quarter valued at $305,000. Vestcor Inc acquired a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the 2nd quarter valued at $118,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 16,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,850,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Finally, III Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. III Capital Management now owns 8,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $966,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the period. 46.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hyatt Hotels Company Profile

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels and resorts, select service hotels, resorts, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

Further Reading

