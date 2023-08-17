iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on iCAD from $2.50 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.00.

ICAD opened at $2.35 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.85. iCAD has a 52 week low of $1.05 and a 52 week high of $3.97.

iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The technology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $5.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 million. iCAD had a negative return on equity of 36.14% and a negative net margin of 51.13%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of iCAD in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of iCAD in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in shares of iCAD in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iCAD by 149.1% in the 1st quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. now owns 44,174 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 26,444 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of iCAD by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,635 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 4,159 shares during the period. 32.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iCAD, Inc engages in the provision of cancer detection and therapy solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Cancer Detection and Cancer Therapy. The company's breast AI suite includes cancer detection, automated density assessment, and breast cancer risk assessment solutions for both 2D and 3D mammography.

