Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Icahn Enterprises from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Icahn Enterprises from $43.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 7th.

IEP opened at $22.16 on Thursday. Icahn Enterprises has a twelve month low of $18.03 and a twelve month high of $55.10. The company has a quick ratio of 5.70, a current ratio of 5.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.02.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI boosted its holdings in Icahn Enterprises by 96.0% in the second quarter. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI now owns 132,107 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,835,000 after purchasing an additional 64,702 shares during the period. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Icahn Enterprises during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,367,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 24.7% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 40,082 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,164,000 after acquiring an additional 7,930 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Icahn Enterprises by 178.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 36,651 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 23,486 shares during the period. Finally, Icahn Carl C boosted its stake in Icahn Enterprises by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Icahn Carl C now owns 334,494,577 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,710,378,000 after purchasing an additional 34,496,953 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

Icahn Enterprises L.P., through its subsidiaries, operates in investment, energy, automotive, food packaging, real estate, home fashion, and pharma businesses in the United States and Internationally. Its Investment segment invests its proprietary capital through various private investment funds. The company's Energy segment refines and markets transportation fuels; and produces and markets nitrogen fertilizers in the form of urea ammonium nitrate and ammonia.

