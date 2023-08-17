Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP) Shares Gap Down to $23.15

Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $23.15, but opened at $22.01. Icahn Enterprises shares last traded at $22.24, with a volume of 240,390 shares.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on IEP. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Icahn Enterprises from $43.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Icahn Enterprises in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Icahn Enterprises from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, May 22nd.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 5.70 and a quick ratio of 5.70. The company has a market capitalization of $8.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.52 and a beta of 0.85.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 18.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. Icahn Enterprises’s payout ratio is -310.08%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Icahn Enterprises by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,400 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Icahn Enterprises by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,661 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Icahn Enterprises by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 11,375 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its position in Icahn Enterprises by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,652 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $641,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 140.8% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 513 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

Icahn Enterprises L.P., through its subsidiaries, operates in investment, energy, automotive, food packaging, real estate, home fashion, and pharma businesses in the United States and Internationally. Its Investment segment invests its proprietary capital through various private investment funds. The company's Energy segment refines and markets transportation fuels; and produces and markets nitrogen fertilizers in the form of urea ammonium nitrate and ammonia.

