ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI) Short Interest Down 7.8% in July

ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI) saw a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 272,700 shares, a drop of 7.8% from the July 15th total of 295,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 88,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days. Currently, 1.5% of the company's stock are short sold.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of ICF International from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ICF International in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

In related news, insider James C. M. Morgan sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $26,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,790,590. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, Director Handel Michael J. Van sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.50, for a total value of $518,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,739,314.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider James C. M. Morgan sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $26,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,790,590. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 7,969 shares of company stock worth $1,033,454 in the last three months. 1.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in ICF International by 0.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 104,566 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,844,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of ICF International by 42.3% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,571 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $901,000 after purchasing an additional 2,846 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in shares of ICF International by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 153,474 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,448,000 after purchasing an additional 4,452 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of ICF International by 38.1% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 8,588 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $808,000 after buying an additional 2,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in ICF International by 1.0% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 153,662 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,466,000 after buying an additional 1,473 shares during the period. 92.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ICFI stock opened at $128.52 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. ICF International has a 1-year low of $94.53 and a 1-year high of $131.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.58 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $122.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.00.

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.15. ICF International had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The business had revenue of $500.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $484.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that ICF International will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. ICF International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.37%.

ICF International, Inc provides management, marketing, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. It researches critical policy, industry, stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, business, market, business, communication, and technology challenges.

