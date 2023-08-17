iClick Interactive Asia Group (NASDAQ:ICLK) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2.77

iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited (NASDAQ:ICLK – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.77 and traded as high as $2.79. iClick Interactive Asia Group shares last traded at $2.53, with a volume of 24,626 shares traded.

iClick Interactive Asia Group Trading Down 5.8 %

The stock has a market cap of $25.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 0.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.77.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 64,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 15,700 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group by 147.1% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 33,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 19,982 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 350,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 33,405 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group by 107.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 66,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 34,283 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.96% of the company’s stock.

About iClick Interactive Asia Group

iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides online marketing services in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company offers iAudience, a market intelligence platform to provide real-time insights of the target audiences and competitive landscapes, which allows enterprises to explore potential market opportunities and drive long-term business growth; iAccess, an audience engagement and activation solution tailored for brand awareness-driven and performance-driven campaigns; iNsights 2.0, a marketing analytics platform that provides marketers with in-depth analyses, including conversion path analysis, cross-channel effectiveness analysis, and E-commerce analysis; iSCRM, a WeChat social customer relationship management that provides enterprises with WeChat private traffic management and operation; and iParllay, a social commerce platform that enhances customer management and marketing automation capabilities.

