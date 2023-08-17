ICON (ICX) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $4.23 Million

ICON (ICX) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 17th. In the last week, ICON has traded 13.2% lower against the dollar. One ICON coin can now be bought for $0.18 or 0.00000651 BTC on popular exchanges. ICON has a total market cap of $175.03 million and approximately $4.23 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
ICON Coin Profile
ICON (ICX) is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 965,086,850 coins. The Reddit community for ICON is https://reddit.com/r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for ICON is forum.icon.community. The official website for ICON is icon.community. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here.
According to CryptoCompare, “ICON (ICX) is a cryptocurrency . ICON has a current supply of 965,077,433.2927976. The last known price of ICON is 0.18568437 USD and is down -4.93 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 104 active market(s) with $4,892,216.30 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://icon.community.”
ICON Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for ICON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ICON and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.