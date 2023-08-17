ICON (ICX) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $4.23 Million

ICON (ICX) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 17th. In the last week, ICON has traded 13.2% lower against the dollar. One ICON coin can now be bought for $0.18 or 0.00000651 BTC on popular exchanges. ICON has a total market cap of $175.03 million and approximately $4.23 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

ICON Coin Profile

ICON (ICX) is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 965,086,850 coins. The Reddit community for ICON is https://reddit.com/r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for ICON is forum.icon.community. The official website for ICON is icon.community. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ICON (ICX) is a cryptocurrency . ICON has a current supply of 965,077,433.2927976. The last known price of ICON is 0.18568437 USD and is down -4.93 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 104 active market(s) with $4,892,216.30 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://icon.community.”

ICON Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ICON should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ICON using one of the exchanges listed above.

