ICW Investment Advisors LLC Buys 242 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

ICW Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 9.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,941 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. ICW Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $619,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DG. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Dollar General during the 4th quarter valued at about $564,881,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Dollar General by 124.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,193,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770,718 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Dollar General by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,744,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,168,329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318,412 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of Dollar General by 106.8% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,201,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,242,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137,029 shares during the period. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Dollar General by 77.5% in the 1st quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 1,585,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,649,000 after acquiring an additional 692,315 shares during the period. 90.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Dollar General

In other news, CEO Jeffery Owen bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $157.86 per share, with a total value of $236,790.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 55,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,795,959.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Dollar General news, Director Michael M. Calbert purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $155.25 per share, with a total value of $388,125.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 116,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,114,880.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffery Owen purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $157.86 per share, with a total value of $236,790.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,720 shares in the company, valued at $8,795,959.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Argus cut their price target on shares of Dollar General from $250.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Dollar General from $220.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded shares of Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, OTR Global upgraded shares of Dollar General to a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.71.

Dollar General Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of DG traded down $1.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $162.65. 242,015 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,377,682. The company has a market cap of $35.68 billion, a PE ratio of 15.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.28. Dollar General Co. has a 52 week low of $151.27 and a 52 week high of $261.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $166.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $197.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.12.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.38 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $9.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.47 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 40.03% and a net margin of 6.19%. Dollar General’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.41 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 11th were paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 10th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.24%.

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

