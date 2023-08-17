ICW Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

ICW Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 512 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. ICW Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cintas by 680.0% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 78 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cintas during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cintas by 2,525.0% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 105 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cintas by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 112 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cintas during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.04% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Cintas

In related news, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 5,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $498.35, for a total transaction of $2,516,667.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,617,912.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Cintas news, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 2,084 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $516.86, for a total transaction of $1,077,136.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,685,976.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 5,050 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $498.35, for a total transaction of $2,516,667.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,326 shares in the company, valued at $13,617,912.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 9,820 shares of company stock valued at $4,926,731. Corporate insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Cintas stock traded up $0.92 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $491.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 365,285. Cintas Co. has a 1-year low of $370.93 and a 1-year high of $518.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of $493.60 and a 200 day moving average of $466.69. The company has a market capitalization of $49.97 billion, a PE ratio of 37.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The business services provider reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 15.29% and a return on equity of 38.09%. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.81 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 14.18 EPS for the current year.

Cintas Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. This is a positive change from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.60%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Cintas from $512.00 to $521.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Cintas from $524.00 to $542.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Cintas from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Cintas from $419.00 to $441.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Cintas from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $524.00.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

