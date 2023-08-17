ICW Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 842 Shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

ICW Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 842 shares during the period. ICW Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Commerce Bancshares were worth $541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 8.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 58,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,179,000 after buying an additional 4,611 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 14.7% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $659,000 after buying an additional 1,188 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 27.2% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 25,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,814,000 after buying an additional 5,417 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 7.7% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 59,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,414,000 after buying an additional 4,310 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 1.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,110,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,527,000 after buying an additional 12,655 shares during the period. 67.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Commerce Bancshares alerts:

Commerce Bancshares Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of CBSH stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $50.83. 35,088 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 562,312. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.22. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.55 and a 12-month high of $72.60. The stock has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.71 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Commerce Bancshares Announces Dividend

Commerce Bancshares ( NASDAQ:CBSH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $397.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $391.15 million. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 28.39% and a return on equity of 19.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 5th. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.13%.

Insider Activity at Commerce Bancshares

In other news, Director Blackford F. Brauer purchased 5,000 shares of Commerce Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $53.00 per share, with a total value of $265,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,228,116. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Commerce Bancshares news, SVP Derrick Brooks sold 1,430 shares of Commerce Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.63, for a total value of $75,260.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $448,723.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Blackford F. Brauer bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $53.00 per share, with a total value of $265,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,228,116. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on CBSH shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Commerce Bancshares in a report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Commerce Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Commerce Bancshares has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.75.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CBSH

Commerce Bancshares Profile

(Free Report)

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Commerce Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commerce Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.