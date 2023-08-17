IGas Energy (LON:IGAS) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $17.24

IGas Energy plc (LON:IGAS – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 17.24 ($0.22) and traded as low as GBX 14.45 ($0.18). IGas Energy shares last traded at GBX 14.89 ($0.19), with a volume of 131,260 shares traded.

IGAS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 70 ($0.89) price objective on shares of IGas Energy in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 70 ($0.89) target price on shares of IGas Energy in a research report on Monday, June 12th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.35, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of £18.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -148.90 and a beta of -0.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 14.95 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 17.20.

IGas Energy plc operates as an oil and gas development, exploration, processing, and production company in the United Kingdom. The company holds interests in the 50 licenses at onshore locations in the Weald Basin in the southern England; the Gainsborough Trough in the East Midlands; the Bowland Basin in the North West of England; and the Inner Moray Firth in Scotland.

