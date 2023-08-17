Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Shares Bought by Legacy Financial Strategies LLC

Legacy Financial Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,994 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the quarter. Illinois Tool Works comprises 0.9% of Legacy Financial Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $2,433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITW. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,392 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 1,366 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Arjuna Capital grew its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 5,986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.5% in the first quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 3,089 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $752,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Affirmative Financial Network grew its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 2.9% in the first quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 1,692 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

ITW stock traded down $0.62 during trading on Thursday, hitting $236.40. The company had a trading volume of 518,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,094,420. The firm has a market cap of $71.48 billion, a PE ratio of 23.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.13. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1-year low of $180.27 and a 1-year high of $264.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $247.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $238.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25.

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 94.14% and a net margin of 19.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.37 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. This is a boost from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is presently 51.83%.

In other Illinois Tool Works news, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 5,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.23, for a total transaction of $1,297,822.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,121,970.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $235.00 to $240.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. 3M reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $236.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $256.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $236.75.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

