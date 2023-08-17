Iluka Resources (OTCMKTS:ILKAY) Trading Down 7%

Iluka Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:ILKAY – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $31.00 and last traded at $31.00. 295 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 39% from the average session volume of 483 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.32.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Iluka Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st.

Get Iluka Resources alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on ILKAY

Iluka Resources Stock Performance

Iluka Resources Company Profile

The business has a 50 day moving average of $36.72 and a 200 day moving average of $36.59.

(Get Free Report)

Iluka Resources Limited engages in the exploration, project development, mining, processing, marketing, and rehabilitation of mineral sands. The company operates through Jacinth-Ambrosia/Mid West, Cataby/South West, Rare Earths, and United States/Murray Basin segments. It produces zircon; titanium dioxide products of rutile and synthetic rutile; and ilmenite, as well as activated carbon, gypsum, and iron concentrate products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Iluka Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iluka Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.