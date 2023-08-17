Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) Shares Gap Down to $11.38

Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $11.38, but opened at $11.00. Immatics shares last traded at $11.07, with a volume of 13,113 shares traded.

Immatics Trading Down 4.7 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.83 and a 200 day moving average of $9.52. The firm has a market cap of $831.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.08 and a beta of 0.47.

Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $10.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.29 million. Immatics had a negative net margin of 85.93% and a negative return on equity of 41.31%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Immatics will post -1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Immatics

Immatics Company Profile

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Immatics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Immatics by 3.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 94,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,000 after purchasing an additional 3,381 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Immatics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Immatics by 230.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 4,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Immatics by 224.9% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 4,459 shares during the period. 45.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Immatics N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of potential T cell redirecting immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company is developing targeted immunotherapies with a focus on treating solid tumors through two distinct treatment modalities, such as adoptive cell therapies (ACT) and antibody-like TCR Bispecifics.

