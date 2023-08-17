Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) Shares Gap Down to $11.38

Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $11.38, but opened at $11.00. Immatics shares last traded at $11.07, with a volume of 13,113 shares traded.
Immatics Trading Down 4.7 %
The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.83 and a 200 day moving average of $9.52. The firm has a market cap of $831.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.08 and a beta of 0.47.
Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $10.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.29 million. Immatics had a negative net margin of 85.93% and a negative return on equity of 41.31%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Immatics will post -1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Immatics
Immatics Company Profile
Immatics N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of potential T cell redirecting immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company is developing targeted immunotherapies with a focus on treating solid tumors through two distinct treatment modalities, such as adoptive cell therapies (ACT) and antibody-like TCR Bispecifics.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Immatics
- Quiet Period Expirations Explained
- How to Invest in Wheat: Is it a Hedge Against Inflation?
- How to Analyze Restaurant Stocks
- Walmart Wins the Retail Wars: Target is Losing Ground
- What Are Utility Stocks? An Overview of the Utilities Sector
- JD.com Is A Ticking Value Bomb About To Break Away
Receive News & Ratings for Immatics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immatics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.