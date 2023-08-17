Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT) CEO Peter Salzmann Sells 103,058 Shares of Stock

Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT – Get Free Report) CEO Peter Salzmann sold 103,058 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.42, for a total transaction of $2,207,502.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,026,739 shares in the company, valued at $21,992,749.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Peter Salzmann also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 7th, Peter Salzmann sold 101,339 shares of Immunovant stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.73, for a total transaction of $2,202,096.47.

On Wednesday, July 12th, Peter Salzmann sold 3,233 shares of Immunovant stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.73, for a total transaction of $63,787.09.

Shares of IMVT opened at $20.64 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.75. Immunovant, Inc. has a one year low of $4.26 and a one year high of $25.13.

Immunovant ( NASDAQ:IMVT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.05). Equities analysts anticipate that Immunovant, Inc. will post -1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Immunovant by 72.6% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 6,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,670 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Immunovant by 205.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 4,695 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Immunovant by 2,558.1% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Immunovant by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Immunovant by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,293 shares during the period. 44.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on IMVT. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Immunovant in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Immunovant from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Immunovant from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Immunovant from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Immunovant in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.92.

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops batoclimab, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to and inhibits the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and thyroid eye disease, as well as completed initiation of Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

