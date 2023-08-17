IMPACT Silver Corp. (OTCMKTS:ISVLF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

IMPACT Silver Corp. (OTCMKTS:ISVLF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 795,400 shares, an increase of 7.1% from the July 15th total of 742,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 141,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.6 days.

IMPACT Silver Trading Down 5.7 %

Shares of OTCMKTS ISVLF opened at $0.18 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.22. IMPACT Silver has a 52-week low of $0.17 and a 52-week high of $0.31.

Get IMPACT Silver alerts:

About IMPACT Silver

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

IMPACT Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and mineral processing activities in Mexico. The company produces silver, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. It owns interest in the Royal Mines of Zacualpan Silver-Gold District and the Capire Mineral District covering an area of approximately 211 square kilometers located in central Mexico.

Receive News & Ratings for IMPACT Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMPACT Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.