Impax Asset Management Group plc Buys 64,850 Shares of The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD)

Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its holdings in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD – Free Report) by 49.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 194,820 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 64,850 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc owned 0.36% of Middleby worth $28,563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Middleby by 1.3% during the first quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 5,661 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $830,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Middleby by 34.1% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Middleby by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 5,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Middleby by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,115 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Middleby by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,989 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on MIDD shares. Benchmark dropped their price target on Middleby from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on Middleby in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Middleby from $170.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Middleby from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Middleby presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $174.00.

Shares of NASDAQ MIDD opened at $145.16 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.38 and a beta of 1.55. The Middleby Co. has a 1 year low of $122.33 and a 1 year high of $162.02. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $144.86.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.15. Middleby had a net margin of 11.14% and a return on equity of 18.15%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.23 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that The Middleby Co. will post 9.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CTO James K. Pool III sold 1,250 shares of Middleby stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.78, for a total transaction of $188,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 39,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,904,243.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Chapin Sarah Palisi sold 250 shares of Middleby stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.94, for a total transaction of $35,235.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,022,660.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO James K. Pool III sold 1,250 shares of Middleby stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.78, for a total transaction of $188,475.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 39,158 shares in the company, valued at $5,904,243.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,000 shares of company stock valued at $447,225. Corporate insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment worldwide. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, and rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, and countertop cooking equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, kitchen ventilation, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, and freezers; soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, home and professional craft brewing equipment; and fry dispensers, bottle filling and canning equipment, and IoT solutions.

