Impax Asset Management Group plc Has $11.25 Million Position in Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN)

Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its holdings in Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN – Free Report) by 12.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 140,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in Huron Consulting Group were worth $11,252,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HURN. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 57.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,621,725 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $74,291,000 after acquiring an additional 589,297 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 351.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 688,339 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,973,000 after acquiring an additional 535,936 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Huron Consulting Group during the fourth quarter valued at $13,300,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 77.3% during the fourth quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 226,122 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,416,000 after acquiring an additional 98,607 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 6.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,621,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $74,279,000 after acquiring an additional 92,846 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.59% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Hugh E. Sawyer III sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.78, for a total value of $302,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,502,669.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Hugh E. Sawyer III sold 3,000 shares of Huron Consulting Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.78, for a total transaction of $302,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,502,669.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Kyle Featherstone sold 320 shares of Huron Consulting Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.55, for a total value of $31,216.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $207,976.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,871 shares of company stock valued at $586,524 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

Huron Consulting Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HURN opened at $99.61 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $87.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.20. Huron Consulting Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.05 and a 52 week high of $104.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 27.22 and a beta of 0.56.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.40. Huron Consulting Group had a return on equity of 15.96% and a net margin of 5.64%. The firm had revenue of $346.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Huron Consulting Group Inc. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on HURN shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Huron Consulting Group in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barrington Research increased their price target on Huron Consulting Group from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Benchmark increased their price target on Huron Consulting Group from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th.

Huron Consulting Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Healthcare, Education, and Commercial. The Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of financial and operational improvement, care transformation, and revenue cycle managed services; organizational transformation; financial advisory; software products; and digital solutions, spanning technology and analytic-related services to national and regional health systems, academic and community health systems, public, children's and critical access hospitals, physician practices and medical groups, payors, and long-term care or post-acute providers.

Featured Stories

