Impax Asset Management Group plc Lowers Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Impax Asset Management Group plc cut its stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 12.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 384,820 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 56,395 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $43,496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FI. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Fiserv by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 4,794 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Fiserv by 71.9% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new position in Fiserv in the first quarter worth about $39,000. 88.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Fiserv

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 6,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.75, for a total value of $848,812.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 173,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,862,392. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 21,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,586,528 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:FI opened at $121.78 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $124.25 and a 200 day moving average of $118.13. The company has a market capitalization of $74.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $91.55 and a 52 week high of $130.74.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81. The business had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.54 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 13.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 7.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on Fiserv from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Fiserv from $133.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Fiserv from $148.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Fiserv from $140.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Fiserv from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Fiserv presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $138.20.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

