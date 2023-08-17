Impax Asset Management Group plc Raises Stock Position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,823 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $14,867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 45.8% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,171 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,519,000 after buying an additional 1,311 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in Lululemon Athletica by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,628 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,764,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Lululemon Athletica by 91.4% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,870 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC grew its position in Lululemon Athletica by 124.3% during the 1st quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 3,070 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Lululemon Athletica by 126.5% during the 1st quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 77 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $465.00 to $471.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $430.00 to $435.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $445.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $340.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $423.40.

Lululemon Athletica Price Performance

LULU opened at $382.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $48.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $377.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $353.72. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 1 year low of $277.50 and a 1 year high of $394.64.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The apparel retailer reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 44.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 11.93 EPS for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.