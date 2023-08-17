Impax Asset Management Group plc Sells 22,500 Shares of Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK)

Impax Asset Management Group plc decreased its position in Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK – Free Report) by 14.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 136,086 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 22,500 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in Workiva were worth $13,937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WK. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI boosted its holdings in Workiva by 131.5% during the first quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 294 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Workiva during the first quarter worth about $34,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Workiva during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in Workiva by 65.2% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 408 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Workiva during the first quarter worth about $82,000. Institutional investors own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Workiva from $106.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Workiva in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Workiva from $77.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Workiva from $108.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Workiva from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.29.

In related news, EVP Michael D. Hawkins sold 3,511 shares of Workiva stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.70, for a total value of $332,491.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 63,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,971,876.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Michael D. Hawkins sold 3,511 shares of Workiva stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.70, for a total value of $332,491.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 63,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,971,876.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael M. Crow sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.46, for a total value of $351,610.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,149,563.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Workiva stock opened at $97.57 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.36. Workiva Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.28 and a 52-week high of $112.21. The firm has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a PE ratio of -47.14 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,262.59, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and provides tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

