Imperial Metals (TSE:III) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.97

Imperial Metals Co. (TSE:III – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$1.97 and traded as high as C$2.62. Imperial Metals shares last traded at C$2.59, with a volume of 4,300 shares changing hands.

Imperial Metals Trading Down 5.4 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.88. The firm has a market cap of C$379.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$2.11 and a 200 day moving average of C$1.97.

Imperial Metals Company Profile

Imperial Metals Corporation, a mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, mining, and production of base and precious metals in Canada. It holds 100% interests in the Mount Polley copper-gold mine that includes seven mining leases and 52 mineral claims covering an area of 24,096 hectares located in south-central British Columbia; and the Huckleberry copper mine, which comprises two mining leases and 49 mineral claims covering an area of 25,767 hectares situated in west-central British Columbia.

