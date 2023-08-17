Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) Price Target Raised to C$78.00

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO – Get Free Report) (NYSEMKT:IMO) had its price target hoisted by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from C$73.00 to C$78.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 4.11% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group set a C$80.00 target price on shares of Imperial Oil and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from C$87.00 to C$82.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$83.00 to C$82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$75.00 to C$77.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from C$78.00 to C$79.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$78.81.

Shares of IMO stock traded up C$1.46 on Thursday, hitting C$74.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 511,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,023,394. The company has a market capitalization of C$43.76 billion, a PE ratio of 6.35, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.37, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.49. Imperial Oil has a fifty-two week low of C$55.26 and a fifty-two week high of C$79.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$67.83 and its 200-day moving average is C$67.56.

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO – Get Free Report) (NYSEMKT:IMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The company reported C$1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.13 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$11.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$15.08 billion. Imperial Oil had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 24.80%. Equities research analysts expect that Imperial Oil will post 8.2878788 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic crude oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment is involved in the transportation and refining of crude oil, blending of refined products, and the distribution and marketing of refined products.

