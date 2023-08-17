Indaptus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDP) Major Shareholder Glen R. Anderson Purchases 23,934 Shares

Indaptus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDP – Get Free Report) major shareholder Glen R. Anderson purchased 23,934 shares of Indaptus Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.34 per share, with a total value of $56,005.56. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,190,400 shares in the company, valued at $2,785,536. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Indaptus Therapeutics Trading Down 3.1 %
Shares of INDP opened at $2.17 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.93. Indaptus Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.25 and a twelve month high of $3.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.23 million, a P/E ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 1.11.
Indaptus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:INDP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.19. Analysts predict that Indaptus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.3 EPS for the current year.
Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Indaptus Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday.
Indaptus Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical biotechnology company, develops various anti-cancer and anti-viral immunotherapy products. Its lead clinical candidate is Decoy20 used to produce single agent activity and/or combination therapy-based durable responses of lymphoma, hepatocellular, colorectal, and pancreatic tumors, as well as chronic hepatitis B virus and human immunodeficiency virus infection, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial.
