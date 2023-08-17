Indaptus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDP) Major Shareholder Glen R. Anderson Purchases 23,934 Shares

Indaptus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDP – Get Free Report) major shareholder Glen R. Anderson purchased 23,934 shares of Indaptus Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.34 per share, with a total value of $56,005.56. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,190,400 shares in the company, valued at $2,785,536. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Indaptus Therapeutics Trading Down 3.1 %

Shares of INDP opened at $2.17 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.93. Indaptus Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.25 and a twelve month high of $3.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.23 million, a P/E ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 1.11.

Indaptus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:INDP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.19. Analysts predict that Indaptus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.3 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INDP. Investment House LLC increased its holdings in Indaptus Therapeutics by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 108,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 12,653 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Indaptus Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Indaptus Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Indaptus Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Indaptus Therapeutics by 18.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 242,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $969,000 after buying an additional 38,216 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Indaptus Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday.

Indaptus Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical biotechnology company, develops various anti-cancer and anti-viral immunotherapy products. Its lead clinical candidate is Decoy20 used to produce single agent activity and/or combination therapy-based durable responses of lymphoma, hepatocellular, colorectal, and pancreatic tumors, as well as chronic hepatitis B virus and human immunodeficiency virus infection, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial.

