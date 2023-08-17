IndiGG (INDI) Price Reaches $0.0149 on Top Exchanges

IndiGG (INDI) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 17th. During the last seven days, IndiGG has traded 5.4% lower against the dollar. IndiGG has a market cap of $123.60 million and $15,293.75 worth of IndiGG was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IndiGG token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0149 or 0.00000054 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About IndiGG

IndiGG launched on March 2nd, 2022. IndiGG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for IndiGG is indi.gg. IndiGG’s official Twitter account is @yggindia and its Facebook page is accessible here.

IndiGG Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Powered by Polygon and Yield Guild Games, IndiGG is an Indian gaming guild aimed at building a platform for gamers to discover the future of gaming and embark on a journey into virtual worlds with digital property rights and earning rights. Alongside, IndiGG is also actively partnering with the best gaming studios globally and locally and playing a crucial role in their foray into the Indian market to build the Indian market from the ground up with high-quality Web3 games.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IndiGG directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IndiGG should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IndiGG using one of the exchanges listed above.

