Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

INFN has been the topic of several other reports. Northland Securities reduced their price objective on Infinera from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Infinera from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Infinera from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on Infinera from $8.50 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Infinera from $5.00 to $4.60 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.65.

Get Infinera alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on INFN

Infinera Trading Up 1.8 %

Insider Transactions at Infinera

INFN opened at $4.00 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.83. The company has a market capitalization of $907.68 million, a P/E ratio of -98.25 and a beta of 1.43. Infinera has a 52 week low of $3.62 and a 52 week high of $7.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04.

In other news, CEO David W. Heard purchased 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.95 per share, with a total value of $29,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 744,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,687,467.85. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Infinera

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INFN. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Infinera by 128.3% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,808 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,140 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Infinera during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Infinera by 85.4% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,291 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,437 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in Infinera during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Infinera during the 4th quarter worth about $57,000.

Infinera Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment, software, and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio includes Infinera Groove series for modular and sled-based platforms to support a various transport network applications; Infinera 7300 series, an SDN-ready coherent optical transport system; Infinera FlexILS open optical line system that connects various Infinera and third-party terminal equipment platforms over long-distance fiber optic cable providing switching, multiplexing, amplification, and management channels; and Infinera 7090 and 7100 series for transport platforms.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Infinera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infinera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.