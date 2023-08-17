Infinite Group (OTCMKTS:IMCI) Trading 25% Higher

Infinite Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IMCI – Get Free Report) shares shot up 25% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.25 and last traded at $1.25. 3,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 199% from the average session volume of 1,002 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.00.

Infinite Group Stock Up 25.0 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $621,250.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 0.64.

Infinite Group (OTCMKTS:IMCI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 19th. The company reported ($2.02) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.76 million during the quarter.

About Infinite Group

Infinite Group, Inc develops cybersecurity software in the United States. The company offers Nodeware, a patented software-as-a-service solution that automates network asset identification, and cybersecurity vulnerability management and monitoring; and distributes Webroot, a cloud-based endpoint security platform solution.

