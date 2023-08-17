Ingles Markets (NASDAQ:IMKTA) Earns Strong-Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ingles Markets (NASDAQ:IMKTA – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Ingles Markets Stock Performance

Shares of IMKTA stock opened at $82.47 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $83.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 0.68. Ingles Markets has a 1 year low of $78.32 and a 1 year high of $102.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.86.

Insider Transactions at Ingles Markets

In related news, Director Sharp Laura Ingle sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $83,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $83,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 31.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ingles Markets

Ingles Markets Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ingles Markets by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Ingles Markets by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 128,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,456,000 after acquiring an additional 2,344 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Ingles Markets by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ingles Markets by 278.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ingles Markets by 58.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after acquiring an additional 2,849 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.61% of the company’s stock.

Ingles Markets, Incorporated operates a chain of supermarkets in the southeast United States. It offers food products, including grocery, meat and dairy products, produce, frozen foods, and other perishables; and non-food products, which include fuel centers, pharmacies, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise, as well as private label items.

