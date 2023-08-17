Ingles Markets (NASDAQ:IMKTA) Earns Strong-Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ingles Markets (NASDAQ:IMKTA – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.
Shares of IMKTA stock opened at $82.47 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $83.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 0.68. Ingles Markets has a 1 year low of $78.32 and a 1 year high of $102.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.86.
In related news, Director Sharp Laura Ingle sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $83,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $83,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 31.90% of the company’s stock.
Ingles Markets, Incorporated operates a chain of supermarkets in the southeast United States. It offers food products, including grocery, meat and dairy products, produce, frozen foods, and other perishables; and non-food products, which include fuel centers, pharmacies, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise, as well as private label items.
