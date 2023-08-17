Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF (BATS:BALT) Shares Sold by WealthPLAN Partners LLC

WealthPLAN Partners LLC lessened its stake in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF (BATS:BALT – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,502 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,033 shares during the quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC owned about 0.13% of Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF worth $504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. RFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 242,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,599,000 after purchasing an additional 9,108 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,114,000. Vantage Financial Partners LLC grew its position in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF by 34.8% in the first quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 14,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 3,765 shares during the period. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors increased its stake in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF by 201.4% during the first quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 48,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,327,000 after acquiring an additional 32,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF by 255.6% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 45,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 32,906 shares during the period.

Shares of Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF stock opened at $27.94 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.45.

The Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF (BALT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF over a three-month outcome period. The actively managed fund holds flex options. BALT was launched on Jul 1, 2021 and is managed by Innovator.

