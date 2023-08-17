Innovis Asset Management LLC Acquires 1,006 Shares of Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI)

Innovis Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI – Free Report) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,388 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the quarter. Innovis Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Gold Fields were worth $272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in Gold Fields in the 1st quarter valued at $738,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Gold Fields by 157.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 91,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 55,763 shares in the last quarter. Channing Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Gold Fields during the 1st quarter worth about $4,196,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Gold Fields by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,897,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,593,000 after purchasing an additional 469,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Donoghue Forlines LLC purchased a new stake in Gold Fields during the 1st quarter worth about $724,000. Institutional investors own 23.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GFI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Gold Fields from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on Gold Fields in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, HSBC cut Gold Fields from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gold Fields has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.50.

Gold Fields Stock Performance

NYSE:GFI opened at $12.73 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.56. Gold Fields Limited has a twelve month low of $7.03 and a twelve month high of $17.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Gold Fields Company Profile

(Free Report)

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, West Africa, Australia, and Peru. The company also explores for copper deposits. It holds interests in nine operating mines, as well as gold mineral reserves and mineral resources. The company was founded in 1887 and is based in Sandton, South Africa.

Featured Articles

