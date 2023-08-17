Innovis Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Innovis Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Free Report) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,814 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the quarter. Innovis Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new position in Amdocs in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Amdocs in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Amdocs in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in Amdocs in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in Amdocs by 787.2% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,180 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 1,047 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DOX opened at $87.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market cap of $10.57 billion, a PE ratio of 18.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.65. Amdocs Limited has a one year low of $78.02 and a one year high of $99.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $94.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.82.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.435 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.26%.

Several brokerages have commented on DOX. 888 reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Amdocs in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Barclays raised shares of Amdocs from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Amdocs from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Amdocs in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Amdocs from $99.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amdocs currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.00.

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. It designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. The company provides CES21, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; the Commerce and Care suite for order capture, handling, and customer engagement; the Monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent Networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; MarketONE, a cloud-native business ecosystem; Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite for digital telecom brands and small-scale service providers; and eSIM Cloud for service providers.

