Innovis Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 126,106 Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL)

Innovis Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 126,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 52.9% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 222,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 76,834 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,426,000. Nantahala Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 47.2% in the 4th quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 7,782,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,786,000 after acquiring an additional 2,495,930 shares during the period. TFG Asset Management GP Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 173.1% in the 4th quarter. TFG Asset Management GP Ltd now owns 8,300,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,770,000 after acquiring an additional 5,260,619 shares during the period. Finally, MAI Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 482,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $917,000 after acquiring an additional 123,542 shares during the period. 66.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ AUTL opened at $2.64 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.34. Autolus Therapeutics plc has a 12 month low of $1.60 and a 12 month high of $3.77.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AUTL shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Autolus Therapeutics from $8.00 to $6.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th.

Autolus Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's clinical-stage programs include obecabtagene autoleucel (AUTO1), a CD19-targeting programmed T cell investigational therapy that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial for the treatment of adult ALL; AUTO1/22, which is in a Phase 1 clinical trial in pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory ALL; AUTO4, a programmed T cell investigational therapy for the treatment of peripheral T-cell lymphoma targeting TRBC1 and TRBC2; AUTO6NG, a programmed T cell investigational therapy, which is in preclinical trail targeting GD2 in development for the treatment of neuroblastoma; and AUTO8, a product candidate that is in a Phase I clinical trial for multiple myeloma.

