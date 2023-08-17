Innovis Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC)

Innovis Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC – Free Report) by 124.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,057 shares during the period. Innovis Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Horizon Bancorp were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 1.0% in the first quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 94,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 29.4% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 1,019 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 31.5% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 28,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 1,230 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.88% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HBNC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Horizon Bancorp in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Horizon Bancorp from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Raymond James downgraded shares of Horizon Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Horizon Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.75.

Horizon Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HBNC opened at $11.41 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The company has a market cap of $503.30 million, a P/E ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 0.95. Horizon Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.69 and a fifty-two week high of $20.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.59.

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $57.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.03 million. Horizon Bancorp had a net margin of 25.59% and a return on equity of 11.88%. Analysts expect that Horizon Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

Horizon Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 6th. Horizon Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.04%.

Horizon Bancorp Company Profile

Horizon Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Horizon Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking services. The company offers saving, money market, and time deposits, as well as non-interest and interest bearing demand deposits. It also provides commercial, residential real estate, mortgage warehouse, and consumer loans.

