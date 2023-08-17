Innovis Asset Management LLC Purchases 147 Shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

Innovis Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Free Report) (TSE:BMO) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,879 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Innovis Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 176,939 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,752,000 after purchasing an additional 22,104 shares during the period. Newport Trust Co boosted its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 1,466,512 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $130,681,000 after purchasing an additional 25,415 shares during the period. Wintrust Investments LLC bought a new stake in Bank of Montreal in the 1st quarter valued at $209,000. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,301 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 1,963 shares during the period. Finally, ING Groep NV bought a new stake in Bank of Montreal in the 1st quarter valued at $111,000. 40.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Bank of Montreal alerts:

Bank of Montreal Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of BMO stock opened at $84.53 on Thursday. Bank of Montreal has a 52-week low of $81.57 and a 52-week high of $105.23. The stock has a market cap of $60.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $90.04 and a 200-day moving average of $90.69.

Bank of Montreal Increases Dividend

Bank of Montreal ( NYSE:BMO Get Free Report ) (TSE:BMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The bank reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $6.22 billion during the quarter. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 13.14%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bank of Montreal will post 9.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.085 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 27th. This represents a $4.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.13%. This is a positive change from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.50%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Bank of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank of Montreal presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on BMO

Bank of Montreal Profile

(Free Report)

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Montreal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Montreal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.