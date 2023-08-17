Innovis Asset Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA)

Innovis Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA – Free Report) by 35.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,384 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 14,598 shares during the period. Innovis Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics were worth $161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IOVA. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 299.5% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,223 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 3,166 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 72.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,591 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 2,354 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 54.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,066 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,787 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,357 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Iovance Biotherapeutics alerts:

Iovance Biotherapeutics Stock Down 8.1 %

NASDAQ:IOVA opened at $6.90 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.16. Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.28 and a twelve month high of $13.32. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.08 and a beta of 0.10.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Iovance Biotherapeutics ( NASDAQ:IOVA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.34. The business had revenue of $0.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.63) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on IOVA. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Iovance Biotherapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $23.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $21.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.55.

Read Our Latest Report on IOVA

Iovance Biotherapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. The company's lead product candidate is lifileucel that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic melanoma and cervical cancer.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Iovance Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iovance Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.