Insider Buying: BP p.l.c. (LON:BP) Insider Purchases £310.59 in Stock

BP p.l.c. (LON:BP – Get Free Report) insider Bernard Looney acquired 63 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 493 ($6.25) per share, with a total value of £310.59 ($394.00).

Bernard Looney also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 12th, Bernard Looney purchased 65 shares of BP stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 469 ($5.95) per share, for a total transaction of £304.85 ($386.72).

BP Price Performance

BP stock opened at GBX 472.95 ($6.00) on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 468.47 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 498.52. BP p.l.c. has a 12-month low of GBX 411.25 ($5.22) and a 12-month high of GBX 570.57 ($7.24). The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.91. The company has a market cap of £81.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 447.12, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.66.

BP Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.17%. This is an increase from BP’s previous dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. BP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,981.13%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on BP from GBX 570 ($7.23) to GBX 530 ($6.72) in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 551 ($6.99) price target on shares of BP in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. HSBC raised their price target on BP from GBX 515 ($6.53) to GBX 555 ($7.04) in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 490 ($6.22) price objective (down previously from GBX 560 ($7.10)) on shares of BP in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of BP from GBX 630 ($7.99) to GBX 610 ($7.74) in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BP presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 610.11 ($7.74).

BP Company Profile

BP p.l.c. provides carbon products and services. The company operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, and Customers & Products segments. It engages in the production of natural gas, and integrated gas and power; trading of gas; operation of onshore and offshore wind power, as well as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage facilities; trading and marketing of renewable and non-renewable power; and production of crude oil.

