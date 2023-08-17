Insider Buying: Morguard Real Estate Inv. (TSE:MRT.UN) Insider Purchases 9,000 Shares of Stock

Morguard Real Estate Inv. (TSE:MRT.UN – Get Free Report) insider Morguard Corporation bought 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$5.50 per share, with a total value of C$49,500.00.

Morguard Corporation also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 28th, Morguard Corporation bought 55,900 shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$5.35 per share, for a total transaction of C$299,065.00.

On Friday, June 2nd, Morguard Corporation acquired 27,100 shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$5.40 per share, with a total value of C$146,340.00.

On Thursday, May 25th, Morguard Corporation acquired 36,000 shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$5.40 per share, with a total value of C$194,400.00.

MRT.UN traded up C$0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$5.56. The stock had a trading volume of 23,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,408. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$5.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$5.41. The company has a market capitalization of C$357.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.72 and a beta of 1.40. Morguard Real Estate Inv. has a one year low of C$4.95 and a one year high of C$5.63.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MRT.UN shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Morguard Real Estate Inv. from C$5.00 to C$5.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Morguard Real Estate Inv. from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st.

The Trust is a closed-end real estate investment trust, which owns a diversified portfolio of 49 retail, office and industrial income producing properties in Canada with a book value of $3.0 billion and approximately 8.6 million square feet of leasable space.

