Insider Buying: ReGen III Corp. (CVE:GIII) Director Acquires 64,500 Shares of Stock

ReGen III Corp. (CVE:GIII – Get Free Report) Director William Bradford White purchased 64,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.35 per share, for a total transaction of C$22,781.40.

William Bradford White also recently made the following trade(s):

Get ReGen III alerts:

On Tuesday, July 18th, William Bradford White purchased 40,000 shares of ReGen III stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.41 per share, for a total transaction of C$16,408.00.

ReGen III Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of GIII traded down C$0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$0.36. 8,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 69,360. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.51. The company has a market capitalization of C$42.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.66. ReGen III Corp. has a 12 month low of C$0.35 and a 12 month high of C$1.35.

About ReGen III

ReGen III Corp., a cleantech company, engages in the used motor oil refining business in Canada. It owns a portfolio of patented technologies that enable used motor oil re-refineries to produce a higher value product mix of base oils. The company was formerly known as Gen III Oil Corporation and changed its name to ReGen III Corp.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ReGen III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ReGen III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.