Insider Buying: USCB Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCB) Director Acquires 3,050 Shares of Stock

USCB Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCB – Get Free Report) Director Ramon A. Rodriguez bought 3,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.63 per share, for a total transaction of $35,471.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,471.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

USCB Financial Stock Performance

Shares of USCB Financial stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $11.07. 13,391 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,407. USCB Financial Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.56 and a 1 year high of $14.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.97 and a 200-day moving average of $10.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $216.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 0.33.

USCB Financial (NASDAQ:USCB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $16.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.62 million. USCB Financial had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 21.90%. As a group, analysts expect that USCB Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on USCB shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on USCB Financial from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on USCB Financial in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Institutional Trading of USCB Financial

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of USCB Financial by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 116,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after acquiring an additional 24,610 shares in the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC grew its stake in USCB Financial by 31.5% during the fourth quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 26,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 6,300 shares during the period. River Oaks Capital LLC grew its stake in USCB Financial by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. River Oaks Capital LLC now owns 110,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,352,000 after buying an additional 3,725 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of USCB Financial by 76.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,279 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of USCB Financial by 109.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,095 shares during the period. 57.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

USCB Financial Company Profile

USCB Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for U.S. Century Bank that engages in the provision of various banking products and services to small-to-medium sized businesses. The company accepts checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market deposit and time deposit accounts.

Featured Stories

