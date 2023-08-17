Insider Selling: American Vanguard Co. (NYSE:AVD) Insider Sells 6,000 Shares of Stock

American Vanguard Co. (NYSE:AVD – Get Free Report) insider Peter Eilers sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.23, for a total transaction of $91,380.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $698,843.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

American Vanguard Stock Up 1.8 %

AVD stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Thursday, hitting $15.45. 220,897 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 166,779. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. American Vanguard Co. has a 52-week low of $14.09 and a 52-week high of $24.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $452.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.18 and a beta of 0.95.

Get American Vanguard alerts:

American Vanguard Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 28th were given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 27th. American Vanguard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AVD shares. TheStreet lowered American Vanguard from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of American Vanguard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

View Our Latest Stock Report on American Vanguard

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Vanguard

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in American Vanguard by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,857 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in American Vanguard by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 29,377 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of American Vanguard by 85.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,417 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of American Vanguard by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 21,661 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in American Vanguard by 477.2% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,166 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 964 shares during the period. 80.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Vanguard Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

American Vanguard Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals for agricultural, commercial, and consumer uses in the United States and internationally. It manufactures and formulates chemicals, including insecticides, fungicides, herbicides, molluscicides, soil health, plant nutrition, growth regulators, and soil fumigants in liquid, powder, and granular forms for crops, turf and ornamental plants, and human and animal health protection.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Vanguard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Vanguard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.