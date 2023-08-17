Insider Selling: Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA) CEO Sells 8,398 Shares of Stock

Posted by on Aug 17th, 2023

Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACAGet Free Report) CEO Antonio Carrillo sold 8,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.59, for a total value of $643,202.82. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 348,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,727,765.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Antonio Carrillo also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Tuesday, August 15th, Antonio Carrillo sold 14,411 shares of Arcosa stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.25, for a total value of $1,127,660.75.

Arcosa Trading Down 1.8 %

NYSE:ACA traded down $1.35 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $75.42. The stock had a trading volume of 210,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 252,508. Arcosa, Inc. has a one year low of $52.04 and a one year high of $78.75. The company has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.97 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $75.41 and a 200 day moving average of $67.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Arcosa (NYSE:ACAGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.18. Arcosa had a return on equity of 6.14% and a net margin of 12.65%. The company had revenue of $584.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $575.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. Arcosa’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Arcosa, Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arcosa in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Arcosa in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arcosa in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Arcosa in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arcosa by 47.3% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the period. 88.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ACA shares. Loop Capital upped their target price on Arcosa from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Arcosa from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Stephens increased their price objective on Arcosa from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on Arcosa from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Arcosa

Arcosa Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Arcosa, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure-related products and solutions for the construction, engineered structures, and transportation markets in North America. It operates through three segments: Construction Products, Engineered Structures, and Transportation Products. The Construction Products segment offers natural and recycled aggregates; specialty materials; and construction site support equipment, including trench shields and shoring products for residential and non-residential construction, and specialty/other products, as well as for infrastructure construction.

Recommended Stories

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Arcosa (NYSE:ACA)

Receive News & Ratings for Arcosa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcosa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.