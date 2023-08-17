Insider Selling: Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA) CEO Sells 8,398 Shares of Stock

Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA – Get Free Report) CEO Antonio Carrillo sold 8,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.59, for a total value of $643,202.82. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 348,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,727,765.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

On Tuesday, August 15th, Antonio Carrillo sold 14,411 shares of Arcosa stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.25, for a total value of $1,127,660.75.

NYSE:ACA traded down $1.35 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $75.42. The stock had a trading volume of 210,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 252,508. Arcosa, Inc. has a one year low of $52.04 and a one year high of $78.75. The company has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.97 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $75.41 and a 200 day moving average of $67.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Arcosa ( NYSE:ACA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.18. Arcosa had a return on equity of 6.14% and a net margin of 12.65%. The company had revenue of $584.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $575.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. Arcosa’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Arcosa, Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arcosa in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Arcosa in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arcosa in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Arcosa in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arcosa by 47.3% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the period. 88.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ACA shares. Loop Capital upped their target price on Arcosa from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Arcosa from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Stephens increased their price objective on Arcosa from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on Arcosa from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th.

Arcosa, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure-related products and solutions for the construction, engineered structures, and transportation markets in North America. It operates through three segments: Construction Products, Engineered Structures, and Transportation Products. The Construction Products segment offers natural and recycled aggregates; specialty materials; and construction site support equipment, including trench shields and shoring products for residential and non-residential construction, and specialty/other products, as well as for infrastructure construction.

